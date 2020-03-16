Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Shocking! Jannat Zubair faints during a water stunt shocks Rohit Shetty and the contestants

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new season and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached SA.

The contestants are doing all dare – devil stunts and facing their fears but at times to get out the tension and to calm down the contestants do a lot of fun stuff BTS so that they calm themselves down.

( ALSO Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui won’t be a part of this season

Jannat Zubair is one of the contestants on the show and the actress is all set to go all out and do the stunts and face his fears.

As per source, Jannat while doing a water stunt fainted and the cast and crew took care of her and finally she recovered.

There is no doubt that the stunts are very difficult and the contestants at times face health hazards while performing it.

But there is no doubt that Jannat is a very strong contestant of the show and the fans are expecting a lot from her.

The show will be going on air on 2nd July 2022 on Colors at 9 pm on the weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui won’t be a part of this season