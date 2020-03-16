Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shocking! Rohit Shetty calls Mohit Malik “ Silent Killer” the actor is overwhelmed

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, and Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new season and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached SA.

Mohit Malik is one of the contestants of the show where he would be doing the entire dare–devil stunts and will be facing his fears.

Rohit in a recent interview called Mohit the “Silent Killer” of the show as without saying anything the actor performs his stunts.

On hearing this the actor replied saying “ It’s a huge compliment for me that Rohit sir is calling me a silent killer if he feels I am performing the stunts well then I must be doing something right”

Well, there is no doubt that Mohit will be a surprise package on the show and he would be acing all the stunts on the show.

The show will be going on-air on 2nd July 2022 on Colors at 9 pm on the weekends.

