Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Shocking! Tushar Khalia and Chetna Pande get the first fear fanda of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for the new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

We has earlier reported that the shoot for the new season has also begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best where they are doing all the stunts and facing their fears.

The contestants have begun to perform the stunts and the first two contestants who have got the fear fanda is Tushar Khalia and Chetna Pande as the two did’nt perform the task well now they will be performing the elimination task and few other contestants will join them.

Well, it seems like the stunts are going to be very difficult and the contestants will be going all out.

