Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : What! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh to confesses about their relationship on the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved shows on television and now the channel is coming up with a new season where Jannat Zubair and Faisu would be the contestants on the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 12:51
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actresses and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts.

Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts which she shares with her fans.

Talking about style icons, how can we forget the popular TikTok star, Mr Faisu, who is loved for his breath-taking styles. He is a style icon.

Mr. Faisu was recognized for his short and comic TikTok videos. Faisu is a model and fashion blogger too.

He was one of the top 10 TikTok users in the world and currently is an internet sensational star.

Both Jannat and Faisu, together in the videos, create waves. They are the perfect Jodi that has already won millions of hearts.

Now the two will be seen on the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where they would be doing daredevil stunts and would be facing  their fears.

They have been rumors that the two might be in a relationship but the two have always denied and said that they are best of friends.

The makers of the show are planning to focus on the love story of Jaant and Faisu on the show so that the audience would get attracted to watch the show.

There could be a possibility that both Jannat and Faizal might come out in open about their relationship on the reality show.



Well, the fans are excited to see them on the show and it will be interesting to see their love story on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that two really make an adorable and lovely pair.





 
 

