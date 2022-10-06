Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: What! Rohit Shetty play a shocking prank on Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

(ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi)

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for the new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

We had earlier reported that the shoot for the new season has also begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best where they are doing all the stunts and facing their fears.

Now we came across a video where Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Rubina Dilaik where he brings a frog in front of her and tells her to kiss it, but she is scared and refuses to do so but then every contestant has to give up on Rohit.

Well, the video is a very funny one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)