Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: What! Rohit Shetty play a shocking prank on Rubina Dilaik

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and now we came across a video where one can see Rohit Shetty gives a dare to Rubina and the actress does it with a lot of ease.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:12
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: What! Rohit Shetty play a shocking prank on Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

(ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi)

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for the new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

We had earlier reported that the shoot for the new season has also begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best where they are doing all the stunts and facing their fears.

Now we came across a video where Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Rubina Dilaik where he brings a frog in front of her and tells her to kiss it, but she is scared and refuses to do so but then every contestant has to give up on Rohit.

Well, the video is a very funny one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 18:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Lovely! Agastya and Pakhi’s cute nok-jhok, wishes for Pakhi to tell him the 3 magical words
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the stunts done by c Bhagya actress Sriti Jha that will leave you in shock as she kisses a crocodile
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The supporting star cast's track is much more interesting than Ram and Priya's storyline in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing some interesting twists in the story with just...
Swaran Ghar: Super Cute! Ajit admires the way Swaran searches for him, gets lost in the old days
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Uff Hotness! Check out the times when Shehnaaz Gill stuns netizens by donning palazzo
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj
Audience verdict! What went wrong with Samrat Prithviraj
Latest Video