Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: What! Rohit Shetty plays a dangerous prank on Jannat Zubair

Jannat will be seen as the participant of the show and now the host of the show Rohit Shetty played a prank on Jannat and scared her.

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

he diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

These days, the actress is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actress seems to have nailed all the stunts and she has impressed the host, Rohit Shetty.

As we all know that Rohit Shetty is a much eased-out host and at times to make the contestants comfortable he does play pranks on them and eases their tension out.

It seems that Rohit played a very scary prank on Jannat, the stunt was about a haunted house and he made a crew member dress as a ghost and scared Jannat.

The actress ran for her life as she was that scared but everything was done in good fun and good humour.

Well, post the prank all the contestants break into laughter and are left in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

