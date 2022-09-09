Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out Which contestant won the 'ticket to finale' task

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will once again give their best during the task and would impress Rohit Shetty to compete for the ;ticket to the finale' in the task.

Whoever would win this ticket, would go directly into the semi–final round and would make his place in the finale of the show.

As per sources, Faisu and Tushar will be the top 2 contenders who will fight for the ticket to the final task, and one of them would get the ticket to the finale and would make their place into the final round.

Well, there is no doubt that both the contestants are extremely strong and they ace all their stunts and it’s difficult to say, who would be winning the ticket to final task.

The task is going to be really very difficult and tough to do but every contestant will be giving their hundred percent.

Who do you think would win the ticket to final task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

