Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out Which contestant won the 'ticket to finale' task

In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the contestants will be fighting for the ticket to finale and they would be facing a lot of difficulties while performing the task but each one of them would give their hundred percent to ensure their place in the finale.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:14
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! Check out Which contestant won the 'ticket to finale' task

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

ALSO READ -  Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

In the upcoming episode, the contestants will once again give their best during the task and would impress Rohit Shetty to compete for the ;ticket to the finale' in the task.

Whoever would win this ticket, would go directly into the semi–final round and would make his place in the finale of the show.

As per sources, Faisu and Tushar will be the top 2 contenders who will fight for the ticket to the final task, and one of them would get the ticket to the finale and would make their place into the final round.

Well, there is no doubt that both the contestants are extremely strong and they ace all their stunts and it’s difficult to say, who would be winning the ticket to final task.

The task is going to be really very difficult and tough to do but every contestant will be giving their hundred percent.

Who do you think would win the ticket to final task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : OMG! Fahmaan Khan shares how he would be quitting Imlie; is overwhelmed with the love he received from the fans
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Sidharth Vasudev essays the negative role of 'Pushkar' on Star Plus's 'Rajjo'
MUMBAI: Star Plus has made a great stride towards elevating television dramas with their show 'Rajjo', beautifully...
Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai’ as Sony Entertainment Television announces ‘Indian Idol - Season 13’
MUMBAI :Welcoming superlative talent from all over the country through the multi-city on-ground auditions in 11 cities...
Babli Bouncer’s lead actor Tamannaah Bhatia talks about how she prepared for her role on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television is back with another refreshing season of the most celebrated comedy show, The...
Exclusive! "For me, the biggest challenge for doing the role was to shoot in cold climatic conditions and it was tough to shoot in minus degree temperatures," says Vaibhav Talwar
MUMBAI : Vaibhav Talwar is one of the known actors of the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in...
Cuttputlli actor Sargun Mehta shares an interesting revelation about herself on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI :Get ready for a fun filled roller coaster ride starting 10th September as Sony Entertainment Television’s most...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to star in Bodhi Tree's Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV?
Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to
Latest Video