Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Wow! This is what the audience can expect from the first confirmed contestant of the show Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and later on, ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

The first confirmed contestant is Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia.

The entrepreneur won the hearts of the audience with his witty nature and left everyone in splits with his funny behaviour and funny talks.

Now soon Rajiv will be seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where he will be facing his fears and will be doing all the stunts.

Rajiv is known to entertain the audience and now with a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 he is going to ace the show with his entertainment quotient.

If one remembers, Rajiv on Bigg Boss 15 came as a surprise for everyone where he played the game and entertained the audience.

We are sure the stunts and the tasks where contestants will have to face the reptiles are going to be damn funny and the same will leave the contestants and the host in splits.

No doubt that Rajiv will be very entertaining on the show and the fans are looking forward to his performance.

