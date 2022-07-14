Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh are super UPSET with Makers; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi kickstarted its journey with a bang for its 12th season.

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once again back as a host for this season.

Rohit has not just been a host but also a mentor who always guides the contestants in the right direction and motivates them to perform better with each stunt.

Also read - SHOCKING! This is what happened when Kanika Mann chose Mr. Faisu over Rajiv Adatia on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Erika Packard, and Chetna Pande.

Now apart from all the action that goes on-screen, the contestants have a gala time behind the camera.

We have seen several pictures, videos and reels shared by the contestants on their Instagram handles which prove that they are having a great time with each other.

We came across Rajiv Adatia’s story where he and Faisal Shaikh are out shopping but unfortunately they don’t have enough time to buy anything. Rajiv seems to be complaining about how he wanted to buy so much but cannot and even Mr Faisu has a disappointment on his face. Later, we see them along with Kanika Mann on the sets of the show where Rajiv gives us a glance of the beautiful weather out there. The bromance between Rajiv and Mr Faisu looks very adorable especially when Mr Faisu is seen resting his head on Rajiv’s shoulders.

How excited are you for this week’s episode?

