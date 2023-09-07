Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Exclusive! Arjit Taneja has THIS to say about his Khatron Ke Khiladi experience

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show which is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to air soon.

Joining the list of confirmed contestants is TV’s heartthrob Arjit Taneja, who has returned to reality shows after Splitsvilla.

The star is back from Cape Town and we asked him about his experience. He said, “It was so so so good, I have come back with some battle scars. I love Cape Town and I miss it already. It was amazing.”

He also had a message for the fans and said , “We have worked very hard on the show. We have literally shed blood and tears. So when the show comes out, please do watch it”.

Well, there is no doubt that Arjit is seen as a strong contestant of the show and as per media reports, he is one of the finalists as well.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th of July 2023 it will air at 9: 00 pm on weekends, only on COLORS.

