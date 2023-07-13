Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Exclusive! Dino James wishes to work with These participants from Khatron ke Khiladi 13! Find out who!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show, have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

Rapper Dino James, who has made hits such as Rose to Fame with his tracks 'Girlfriend', 'Yaadein', 'Hancock', 'Maa' and 'Woh' to name a few is going to be seen in the show. And as per reports, he is one of the highest-paid contestants on the show.

The participants are back from Cape Town after shooting a major schedule of the show there.

TellyChakkar caught up with the rapper and in the conversation, when first asked about his experience in Cape Town, he said, “It was amazing, just amazing, it changed my life, had a blast for sure. Please watch the Khatron ke Khiladi 13, you will have a fun time, this is going to be one of the best seasons, and you are going to have a lot of fun because we had a lot of fun”.

Talking about his next projects, he said, “Next I have a lot of songs, a lot of albums in the pipeline, and a lot of music videos” When asked if he would cast someone from his fellow participants he said, “I plan on doing the videos with everyone, I have even said to them that when my songs are planned everybody should just come out because all of these are such big celebrities, I don't know if they will find time, But I have asked them for sure”.

The new season of Khatron ke Khiladi starts airing 15th July on Colors.

