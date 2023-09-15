Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Soundous Moufakir gets evicted from Rohit Shetty hosted show

While all the contestants have been showcasing their daredevil side, Soundous has now been eliminated from the show as per the recent episode, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the second challenger of the show.
Soundous

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television. The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Explaining the elimination round to everyone, Rohit said, “The Khiladi will first have to clear the maze with a rod. There is a key hung to it but you will be able to take the key only after passing the rod completely through the maze. Both the rod and maze will have a current. Every time it touches, the current will pass. After the maze, the contestant will have to take the key and open the box.”

The contestants had to run on one side, climb the ladder and reach the platform through a plank. Once they pull the flag, the stunt would be complete. Although Soundous performed the task she took too much time. This made Rohit very angry and he kept throwing the rods away yet she managed to complete the task. Nyrraa did the stunt in less time and won it.

The 14 contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 included, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Out of these Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih got evicted and Rohit Roy quit the show due to an injury.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 12:34

