Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ankit Gupta backs out from Rohti Shetty’s show and will work with rumoured GF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a new project

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 18:44
MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta is a well known face in the world of Indian Television. Ankit became popular  before his appearance in BB 16 when he played the role of Fateh in Udaariyaan. On the small screen, his sizzling on-screen romance with Priyanka Choudhary made waves. The show's TRPs reached incredible heights, solidifying FaTejo's name.

Also Read-Exclusive! “I stopped doing that when I was doing Udaariyaan, I started doing method acting and it took a toll on me“, Ankit Gupta opens up about doing method acting, Junooniyat, and PriYankit, and more!

Ankit has reportedly backed out of the Rohit Shetty hosted stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and is all set to share screen space with his BFF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a music video titled Kuch Itne Haseen. Priyanka’s manager recently shared some BTS moments from the shoot but did not reveal the duo’s face while the duo were also seen exiting Chandigarh airport recently. This is evident that the duo will be seen in a project together.

While Ankit has backed out of KKK 14 and will be soon seen in the Star Plus show Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, it will be interesting to see if Priyanka too backs out of the show.

Also Read-Surprising! Ankit Gupta opens up about accepting Udaariyaan by THIS friend’s advice after rejecting it 3 Times; Says ‘I spoke to...’

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 18:44

