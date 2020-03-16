Khatron Ke Khiladi: Congratulations! Pratik Sehajpal hits a huge milestone even before the show begins

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

These days, he is busy shooting for voice videos. Soon, he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

The young lad has a massive fan following and his fans are supporting him for his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi and he is already trending on social media.

Recently the fans began the hashtag #Sherpratikwillconquerkkk12 and they began to bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Now before the show also went on air Pratik had hit a milestone where his hashtag #Sherpratikwillconquerkkk12 reached 1 million tweets in less than 24 hrs once again breaking records as no KKK contestants reached 1 million this fast.

The fans have come out and said that they have the full confidence that Pratik will win the show and will rock every stunt and will go a long way and he could be Rohit’s favorite too and they have complete trust in him.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik has a crazy fan following and with the love and support she is receiving he is surely going to go a long way.

Congratulations! Pratik for your first milestone for the show which couldn't have been possible without his crazy and loving fans.

