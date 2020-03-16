Khatron Ke Khiladi: Congratulations! Pratik Sehajpal hits a huge milestone even before the show begins

Pratik will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi where he will be facing his fears and doing all daredevil stunts and now even before the show began the young lad hit a milestone on social media
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 10:17
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Congratulations! Pratik Sehajpal hits a huge milestone even before the show begins

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

These days, he is busy shooting for voice videos. Soon, he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

The young lad has a massive fan following and his fans are supporting him for his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi and he is already trending on social media.

Recently the fans began the hashtag #Sherpratikwillconquerkkk12 and they began to bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Now before the show also went on air Pratik had hit a milestone where his hashtag #Sherpratikwillconquerkkk12 reached 1 million tweets in less than 24 hrs once again breaking records as no KKK contestants reached 1 million this fast.

(ALSO READ - Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his future projects and reveals his experience uniting with friends Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat for a project)

The fans have come out and said that they have the full confidence that Pratik will win the show and will rock every stunt and will go a long way and he could be Rohit’s favorite too and they have complete trust in him.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik has a crazy fan following and with the love and support she is receiving he is surely going to go a long way.

Congratulations! Pratik for your first milestone for the show which couldn't have been possible without his crazy and loving fans.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his future projects and reveals his experience uniting with friends Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat for a project)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 10:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Kangana Ranaut faces netizens’ WRATH for her upcoming directorial project, see reactions
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport today enroute to Delhi to begin the prep for her next movie,...
MAJOR DRAMA! Kanha becomes AGGRESSIVE seeing Saroj's behaviour in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on the small screens. We have seen how...
OMG! This is what Munawar Faruqui had to say about working with Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Exciting! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev dating someone? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Piyush Sahdev is rumoured to be dating Sehrish Ali. The two went on a trip to...
Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets massively trolled on her latest picture with punching bag, netizens are saying 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya'
MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has no doubt made her strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the...
HAPPINESS! Sai FINALLY gets a bail, Virat has a sigh of relief in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched shows of small screens...
Recent Stories
Oops! Kangana Ranaut faces netizens’ WRATH for her upcoming directorial project, see reactions
Oops! Kangana Ranaut faces netizens’ WRATH for her upcoming directorial project, see reactions
Latest Video