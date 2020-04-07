Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash reveals she was never interested in studies

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Praskash is one of the most popular TV actresses. She is presently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

While doing a live session with spotboye.com recently, the actress revealed details about her upcoming Marathi film and also shared details of what the kind of student she was.

Tejasswi has worked in Rohit Shetty's Marathi film, School College Ani Life. While talking about the theme of the film, she shared what kind of student she was in her school and college life. "I was a Bindaas and very mastikhor person. Was not interested in studies, but I really don't know mere marks kaise aa jaate the. I used to be always up for extracurricular activities like singing, dancing, drama and sports, basically everything which has nothing to do with studies."

When asked how she passed in her exams, Tejasswi said, "I used to study two-three days before my exams and clear my papers. But yeah, while I was doing my engineering, bhaut saare KT's lage the. My mother used to always tell me ki agar two-three din padhkar tu pass ho jaa rahi hai, so soch agar theek se padegi to how much will you score. But I never got convinced by her (laughs)."