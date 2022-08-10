Khatron Ke Khiladi! Exclusive! This contestant is the first to get fear fanda; double eliminations to take place in the first week

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We had reported earlier that Rohit Shetty had reached South Africa and had begun the shooting of the new season.

As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress has got the first fear fanda in the season as she couldn’t complete the task.

On the other hand, in the first – two episodes itself there would be double eliminations where two contestants would say goodbye to the show.

Well, this season the tasks are going to be really tough and the contestants will be giving their hundred percent.

We had reported earlier that Aishwarya Sharma has injured herself in the stunt and she is recovering and at the same time will be performing stunts.

The new season is all set to go on air in the second week of July on Colors.

