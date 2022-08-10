Khatron Ke Khiladi! Exclusive! This contestant is the first to get fear fanda; double eliminations to take place in the first week

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants have begun to shoot for the new season and now we bring you who is the first contestant to get fear fanda.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:06
Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We had reported earlier that Rohit Shetty had reached South Africa and had begun the shooting of the new season.

As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress has got the first fear fanda in the season as she couldn’t complete the task.

On the other hand, in the first – two episodes itself there would be double eliminations where two contestants would say goodbye to the show.

(Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo )

Well, this season the tasks are going to be really tough and the contestants will be giving their hundred percent.

We had reported earlier that Aishwarya Sharma has injured herself in the stunt and she is recovering and at the same time will be performing stunts.

The new season is all set to go on air in the second week of July on Colors.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast)

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
7
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Amba gets a call from police, makes a BIG request
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Satya furious with Sai, Virat becomes a problem again
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Confrontation! Virat doubts Sai’s actions
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for The Kerala Story at the box office. It was expected that as the Hollywood film FastX...
Exclusive! Kasak actress Taniya Chatterjee roped in for OTT show titled Love Bites
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and Television,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Peaceful! Savi’s arrival at the Chavan Niwas makes the family happy
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
These Female
AMAZING! These Female ACTRESSES won the hearts of the masses by playing NEGATIVE characters on-screen, check out
CONFIRMS her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Breaking! Ayesha Singh CONFIRMS her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and had THIS to say! Details Inside!
Sanjay Swaraj
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj BAGS LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV
Erica fernnades
Scary! Erica fernnades posts a terrifying picture says she is looking for a date
Dolly Chawla
Exclusive! Dolly Chawla roped in for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!
Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva
EXCLUSIVE! Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva roped in for LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV