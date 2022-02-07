Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Ekbir is my inspiration and he pushes me to do every stunt: Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved actors on television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Doli Armaanon Ki and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

He has made a place in the audience's hearts and is one of the most loved actors on television.

Currently, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the fans are excited to see him in this new avatar.

( Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty reveals that Rubina Diliak will be in top 5 and a finalist of the show )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his doubts about signing for the show, and he also spoke about his journey so far.

Since you have Ekbir in your life, did you ever think twice before signing the show?

No, never he has always been my inspiration and I said “Yes” because of him and when I go back I want him to be proud of me and tell everyone that he is proud of his father. He is the one who helps me to complete all the stunts. Whenever I get stuck somewhere I think of him and then it becomes easy to proceed ahead.

But yes, at times it's very difficult as I go back to an empty room and I miss being with him, the feeling is different but he is my strength and whatever I am doing today is only for him.

How has the journey been so far?

It has been a roller coaster ride I would say it’s a tough ride where you have to conquer your fear as that’s the one thing that stops you from completing your journey but this whole experience would help me throughout my life. The stunts, the fear everything is a lifetime opportunity and one gathers strength.

Did Rohit Shetty ever help you in any of your stunts?

Yes, there was a stunt where I got stuck and I couldn’t go ahead and that’s when he came and stood next to me and helped me to complete the task.

Well, there is no doubt that Mohit Malik is one of the strongest contestants on the show and Rohit Shetty called him the “Silent Killer” of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi )