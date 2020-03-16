Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Erika Packard reveals why she signed the show, talks about the myth she would like to break

Erika Packard is one of the contestants for this season. TellyChakkar got in touch with the model and asked her what made her say yes to the show and what myth would she break.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:45
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Erika Packard reveals why she signed the show, talks about the myth she would like to break

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears. 

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand. 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. 

( ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Meet debutant Erika Packard, who's all set to be seen in the daredevil action packed reality show!

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun. 

The almost confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani. 

Erika Packard is one of the contestants for this season. TellyChakkar got in touch with the model and asked her what made her say yes to the show and what myth would she break. 

What made you say “yes” to the show? 

I am outgoing and adventurous. I love doing something new and different. This show has everything in it, and there was no reason to refuse. It's an amazing opportunity. 

Any Khatron Ke Khiladi stunt you have tried in your real life? 

No, I haven't got a chance to do any such stunts. I have not encountered any dangerous stunts in my life, and this is the first time I have taken up such a show. 

Any myth that you are going to break while doing the show that will surprise your fans? 

The fact that I am doing a reality show and would be among so many contestants from TV and the reality world is the biggest switch in me. Fans fear that if I will lose my cool, but that is not true. I met everyone and they all seemed to be nice. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

( ALSO READ -Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS videos and photos from the first shoot of the contestants from the upcoming season

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi erica Packard TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! We are here because of the love of fans, but they should draw a line while giving feedback: Vishal Singh
MUMBAI: Vishal Singh has been winning the hearts of fans all over with his acting contribution. We have seen his talent...
Glamorous! Niti Taylor looks alluring in these one piece dresses
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friendship with the Arora sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora isn’t news to...
Wow! Rohit Suchanti has a stunning collection of sleeveless and baggy t-shirts, Here's proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Fitness Goals! Ajinkya Rahane’s fitness motivation is on another level; details inside
MUMBAI: Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate...
Revealed! Sania Mirza loves this kind of girl; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and stylish sports stars, Sania Mirza never fails to woo her fans with her sporting...
Recent Stories
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Powerful! Kareena Kapoor Khan backs Amrita Arora after she was age-shamed
Latest Video