Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Erika Packard reveals why she signed the show, talks about the myth she would like to break

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The almost confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Erika Packard is one of the contestants for this season. TellyChakkar got in touch with the model and asked her what made her say yes to the show and what myth would she break.

What made you say “yes” to the show?

I am outgoing and adventurous. I love doing something new and different. This show has everything in it, and there was no reason to refuse. It's an amazing opportunity.

Any Khatron Ke Khiladi stunt you have tried in your real life?

No, I haven't got a chance to do any such stunts. I have not encountered any dangerous stunts in my life, and this is the first time I have taken up such a show.

Any myth that you are going to break while doing the show that will surprise your fans?

The fact that I am doing a reality show and would be among so many contestants from TV and the reality world is the biggest switch in me. Fans fear that if I will lose my cool, but that is not true. I met everyone and they all seemed to be nice.

