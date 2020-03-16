Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! “I don’t gossip and backbite. I am a very straightforward person and I tell people to their face”: Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media.

Soon he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about a tip that Rohit Shetty has given him and who he is close to apart from Nishant.

One word that you say very often?

One sentence that I keep saying these days is “Main Kya Bolu”.

Who is your closest friend on the show apart from Nishant?

Everyone is my close friend from Fasiu, Rajiv, Mohit Malik and Rubina everyone is a good friend of mine.

Who is that one contender who is the “Bacha” on the sets of the show?

It will be me only me I am the biggest spoilt child on the sets of the show.

If you had to enact any contestant on the show who would it be?

I would love to imitate Rajiv as he is very entertaining.

The time when you felt you had achieved something on the show?

When I completed the first stunt.

A tip that Rohit Shetty has given you?

Everything that he says is very inspirational and it motivates you to do better he is a blessing in disguise for this show. He is disciplined and you can learn so much from him.

Who is your gossip partner?

I don’t have any as I don’t gossip. I am a very straightforward person and I tell people to their face.

A question that you want the media to stop asking?

Nothing, they are welcome to ask me anything and everything.

One word for Kharon Ke Khiladi?

Madness

One word for fans?

Love

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is one of the strong contestants on the show, and he has the potential to reach the finale.

