Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! “I have a great bond with Faisu; he is very supportive and also a strong contestant on the show” - Tushar Kalia

MUMBAI: Tushar Kalia is one of the ace choreographers of the entertainment business. He is best known for his choreography for the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The choreographer was seen as the judge on Dance Deewane and from there he gathered a lot of fan following.

Now he is grabbing the headlines as he would be seen as a contestant in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the dancer and asked him if he has any mantra to do the stunts on the show, who his competitor is and more.

Do you have any mantra to do the stunts on the show?

There cannot be any mantra to do any stunt on the show as one can’t be weak and they need to stay calm. It’s difficult as there is a snake in front of you it’s difficult to be calm and the focus should only be on what Rohit Shetty has said.

Any stunt that was difficult for you to do?

Nishat and I had a stunt and it was physically tough where we had to be in the middle of mud with 50 pigs where he injured his leg and he couldn’t walk. Rubina also did an ice stunt and she was injured, in the end, everyone is giving their hundred percent and it was not easy and there is not even one contestant who is not injured.

Who do you think is your strong competitor on the show?

For me everyone is strong but I think Faisu is very strong as he does every stunt with so much ease. Nishant is playful and Mohit is also very headstrong. But I have a great bond with Faisu as he is very supportive and a nice guy.

Would you like to add any of the tasks (Stunts) to your choreography?

No, I wouldn’t want to do that as it would be difficult to do so as choreography is very different. Here, it’s all about physical strength whereas stunt performance requires physical and mental strength which cannot be everyone’s cup of tea.

Well, there is no doubt that Tushar is a very strong contestant on the show and he is going to go a long way.

