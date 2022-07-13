Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! “I have a great bond with Faisu; he is very supportive and also a strong contestant on the show” - Tushar Kalia

TellyChakkar got in touch with the dancer and asked him if he has any mantra to do the stunts on the show, who his competitor is and more.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 02:00
Tushar Kalia

MUMBAI: Tushar Kalia is one of the ace choreographers of the entertainment business. He is best known for his choreography for the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The choreographer was seen as the judge on Dance Deewane and from there he gathered a lot of fan following.

Now he is grabbing the headlines as he would be seen as a contestant in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kalia opens up on his strategy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, reveals which contestant will give him a tough competition in the show and much more

TellyChakkar got in touch with the dancer and asked him if he has any mantra to do the stunts on the show, who his competitor is and more.

Do you have any mantra to do the stunts on the show?

There cannot be any mantra to do any stunt on the show as one can’t be weak and they need to stay calm. It’s difficult as there is a snake in front of you it’s difficult to be calm and the focus should only be on what Rohit Shetty has said.

Any stunt that was difficult for you to do?

Nishat and I had a stunt and it was physically tough where we had to be in the middle of mud with 50 pigs where he injured his leg and he couldn’t walk. Rubina also did an ice stunt and she was injured, in the end, everyone is giving their hundred percent and it was not easy and there is not even one contestant who is not injured.

Who do you think is your strong competitor on the show?

For me everyone is strong but I think Faisu is very strong as he does every stunt with so much ease. Nishant is playful and Mohit is also very headstrong. But I have a great bond with Faisu as he is very supportive and a nice guy.

Would you like to add any of the tasks (Stunts) to your choreography?

No, I wouldn’t want to do that as it would be difficult to do so as choreography is very different. Here, it’s all about physical strength whereas stunt performance requires physical and mental strength which cannot be everyone’s cup of tea.

Well, there is no doubt that Tushar is a very strong contestant on the show and he is going to go a long way.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - Congratulations! Renowned choreographer Tushar Kalia engaged to his long-time girlfriend, deets inside

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho fame Tanvi Malhara's throwback audition video will leave you surprised
MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. ...
INTERESTING! Fanaa's Reem Shaikh and Banni Chow's Ulka Gupta have a GRACEFUL SIMILARITY; Here's what
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Also read:...
Exclusive! “To act as a drunkard and a careless woman was a challenging part” Anveshi Jain
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Anveshi Jain spoke in detail about her web series Tera...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! “I have a great bond with Faisu; he is very supportive and also a strong contestant on the show” - Tushar Kalia
MUMBAI: Tushar Kalia is one of the ace choreographers of the entertainment business. He is best known for his...
Daring! Shehnaaz Gill knows how to live life to the fullest, Check out
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with songs like ‘Yeah Baby’, ‘Majhe Di Jatti’ and ‘Yaari’. Later, she was also...
HOTNESS ALERT! Dhanashree Verma Chahal gives us BOSS LADY VIBES in this outfit; CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Uff Hotness! This is how Disha Patani slayed during the promotions of Ek Villain Returns
Latest Video