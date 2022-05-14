Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Mohsin Khan to be part of the reality show along with Shivangi Joshi ?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television, and it has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders in terms of TRPs.

The makers are coming up with the new season. The pre-production has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be a part of the show.

As per sources, Moshin Khan has been approached for the upcoming season, though there is no confirmation on the same.

There is buzz that talks are on between the actor and the makers, but nothing is confirmed yet.

If there is any truth to this rumour, then it would be amazing to see Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi once again together on this reality show.

Well, it will be interesting to see the actor facing his fears on the show.

