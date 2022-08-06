Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui to enter the show as a wild card?

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines as he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

We had earlier reported that the shooting of the show has begun and Munawar is not seen among the contestants. Fans were worried as they couldn't spot him.

There were rumours that he had backed out from the show, though there was no confirmation on the same.

As per sources, Munawar will be entering as a wild card and will be flyng to South Africa in a couple of weeks.

Fans are eagerly waiting for him to join the show as they know that he will be a very good contestant.

