Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! My special moment on the show was getting frozen in minus degree temperature and I am shocked that I survived that situation: Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show. Rubina managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she rejoined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off air a couple of months ago.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines as she is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she would be doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rubina Dilaik and asked her about how the journey has tested her in South Africa, which is her special moment on the show and much more.

How has the journey tested you and how are the days been in South Africa?

The situation is unbelievable and you have to face issues that you haven’t faced before as they test your limits to another level. But now I have no choice as I have voluntarily put myself into it and now there is no escape and I have to face my fears and do all my stunts.

Have any pranks been played on you or have you played any pranks on anyone?

The first prank on the show was played on me where I was the first one who kissed a frog and it was a yucky feeling but had to do it as I have signed for it.

What has been the special moment for you in the show?

Freezing out there in minus degrees as your body can be there only for 6 minutes or else severe things can happen. Luckily, I survived for 5 minutes and did the stunt and came. I realised that my body has a lot of power to bear the pain but the mind is not getting disturbed and that’s the only way to survive in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina will be one of the toughest contestants on the show and she could be the potential winner or finalist.

