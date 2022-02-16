Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Paras Chhabra and Donal Bisht to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face all the stunts and their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. The contestants were very good and performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry, barring Nikki Tamboli, who aborted almost all the stunts.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show, and Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 will be starting soon, and the makers have begun the preparation for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Pratik, Umar, Rubina, Dipika Kakkar, and Prince Narula are a few names who have been approached for the show.

There is news doing the rounds that Paras Chhabra and Donal Bisht have been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Paras' name has been doing the rounds for many seasons. Finally, the actor could be doing the show.

Well, fans will be excited to see these contestants on the show as all of them have a massive fan following.

