Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia want sto take Umar Riaz with him on the show, says, “He was a backbone in Bigg Boss 15 and would be my cheerleader now”

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss 15. The audience loved his game. He entertained them with his humour.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar and Karan Kundrra and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. In fact, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was the entertaining factor in Bigg Boss, and now, he is back on television. He will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rajiv and asked him whom from Bigg Boss he would like to take from Bigg Boss 15 along with him and how he would deal with tough stunts.

From your Bigg Boss 15 gang, whom do you want to take with you on the show for support and guidance?

I would love to take Umar Riaz with me, because he is somebody who will cheer for me.

If there would be a tough stunt to do, what kind of approach would you have?

If it’s a tough stunt, I would see how I could do it skillfully execute it. I am expecting a lot of entertainment from the show.

Any message for fans as to what they should be expecting from you from the upcoming reality show?

My fans are expecting some laughs, entertainment, shocks, and surprises. So yes, my fans are going to be very happy to see me on the show.

You entertained the audience in Bigg Boss 15. How are you going to entertain in this show?

The entertainment in Bigg Boss 15 was very natural and I don’t plan these things. Whatever I do in Khatron will be very natural and real.

Well, there is no doubt that Rajiv will be a wonderful contestant and will entertain everyone on the show.

