Khatron Ke Khiladi! Exclusive! The new season to go on air on THIS date

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

As per sources, the new season will begin from 14th of July 2023 though there is no confirmation on the same.

The shoot of the new season has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best and many of them have also got injured as they try the dangerous stunts.

In the promo Rohit Shetty has already said that this season the stunts are going to be very adventurous.

Already a few contestants have been eliminated from the show as they couldn’t pass the elimination stunt.

Reports suggest that Ruhi, Anjum and Anjali are the eliminated contestants as of now.

