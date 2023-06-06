Khatron Ke Khiladi! Exclusive! The new season to go on air on THIS date

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants are going all out to give their best. Now As per sources, the new season will begin from 14th of July 2023 though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 17:42
KHATHRO KE KHILADI SEAON 14

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

(Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As per sources,  the new season will begin from 14th of July 2023 though there is no confirmation on the same.

The shoot of the new season has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best and many of them have also got injured as they try the dangerous stunts.

In the promo Rohit Shetty has already said that this season the stunts are going to be very adventurous.

Already a few contestants have been eliminated from the show as they couldn’t pass the elimination stunt.

Reports suggest that Ruhi, Anjum and Anjali are the eliminated contestants as of now.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 17:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Full of grandeur, Sony SAB offers the first look into the royal set of its upcoming show Vanshaj
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Junooniyat: OMG! jahaan and Elahi have beautiful time together, Husna tries to open the door
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Exclusive! Badtameez Dil actor Barun Sobti on OTT censorship debate, “I think we should tell the stories as they are”
MUMBAI: Barun Sobti started his career with television and later starred in a few films. Now, he has been doing very...
Shocking! Nishi Saxenaa exposes the reality of the Shah family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
The distance between Sanjot and Dilpreet grows, but will their loved ones help them reunite on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan is a family drama that sheds light on a family separated by both physical and...
Exclusive! Adrija Sinha on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi, “Such content driven powerful stories need to be told”
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi, which was released on OTT a few days ago, has been getting a great...
Recent Stories
1
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi raises temperature as she enjoys her holiday at the beach side
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vanshaj
Full of grandeur, Sony SAB offers the first look into the royal set of its upcoming show Vanshaj
Nishi Saxenaa
Shocking! Nishi Saxenaa exposes the reality of the Shah family
1
The distance between Sanjot and Dilpreet grows, but will their loved ones help them reunite on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Nach Baliye Season 10
Exclusive! Nach Baliye Season 10 gets postponed due to this shocking reason?
Abhimanyu Arora
Exclusive! Abhimanyu Arora roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
1
SURPRISING! These sanskaari bahus of the small screen slayed in negative roles