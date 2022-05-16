Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! This is when Khatron Ke Khiladi will go on air?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about to begin in a few months from now and the show is in the pre – production stage and will be going on air from this month.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with the new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show will be going on air from the month of August and the makers are still finalizing a date, though there is no confirmation for the same. 

We had earlier reported that the cast and crew of the show will be flying to South Africa in the last week of this month and the shooting will take place for a good 45 days.

The few names that have been confirmed for the show are : Rubina Dilaik , Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia,Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann and  Aneri Vajani.

Well, the fans are super excited to see these actors on the show where they would be performing the task and facing their fears under the guidance of Rohit Shetty.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video