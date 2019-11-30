Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Rani Chatterjee to be seen in music video

We will soon see Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Rani recently introduced her friend Khesari Lal Yadav in Bigg Boss 13. She was also seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Now, the actress has bagged another Hindi project. Yes, she will feature in a Hindi music video produced by T-Series. The song titled as ‘Tu Lagati Hai Jab Lipstick’ will see Rani in a bold and glamorous look. She took to social media to share a few pictures from the shoot.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums