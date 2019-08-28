News

Khatron Ke Khiladi gets TOP 6 contestants; Is Adaa Khan eliminated?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television world.

We have been at the forefront in reporting updates about Colors’ upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

According to our sources, as a result of a given stunt, Adaa Khan has been eliminated from the show.

Rumors have it that Adaa tried her best but had a great competition resulting in her elimination.

With Adaa’s elimination, the show has got its TOP 6 contestants which consist of Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Tejaswi Prakash, Shivin Narang and Balraj Sayal (Wild card).

Seems like the show will get tougher and the stunts will become scarier for the TOP 6 contestants so as to raise the bar of the show.

Whom are you rooting for in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi season? Hit the comment section below.

