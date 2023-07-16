“Khatron Ke Khiladi helped me regain my confidence,” says Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Season 13 of the renowned reality TV show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" is set to be released on July 15th, 2023. People all over India are looking forward to the release as it brings an unshakable sense of adventure, thrill, and adrenaline. Another thing to look forward to in the show is the talented actor Sheezan Khan's participation. He says the show has brought forward a lot of opportunities for him.

Elaborating on his thoughts about the show, he says, "I had put a lot of pressure on myself, but when I began my adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi, executed stunt after stunt, and progressed in the competition, there was a sense of relief that I could do it. Every stunt made me a little different and gave me more self-assurance. The show really helped me regain my confidence.”

He says, "I think KKK-13 has allowed me to showcase myself to the audience in a much better way than in daily soaps. In daily soaps, we, as actors, play a character and portray it, but in reality shows, it's a different case. Especially in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, you have to be yourself, and you perform the task for yourself, which shows the real you to everyone.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi brought forth a lot of "firsts" for Sheezan, which encouraged him to be more spontaneous and confident in his actions. He feels the show helped him regain his confidence and bring out his true self. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him that he recommends to anyone with the opportunity.

He says, "KKK-13 has taught me a lot - to overcome my fears, to never give up no matter how tough it gets, and to always work on bettering myself. It has also taught me perseverance. I often got bruises on my knees and legs while performing some stunts, but because I was so engrossed in the task, the injuries hardly affected me. I was able to push forward and give my very best to complete the stunts. In fact, I think the scars serve as a pleasant reminder of the lovely time I had on the show.”

During the show, Sheezan also had the opportunity to interact with popular show host Rohit Shetty. Shetty is known for his amiable yet ambitious nature and sense of humor. Speaking about his meeting with Shetty, Sheezan says, "He is a great motivator. I met Rohit Shetty for the first time ever through this show. His aura is very powerful, and he is very helpful. Each time during a stunt, whenever anyone got scared, he motivated them and helped everyone get through the stunt safely.”

Sheezan also reminisces about some unforgettable memories he made with his co-participants. He says, “I bonded with everyone on the show. It was great to meet so many new and talented people. However, some people became especially close to me and I will remain in touch with them forever. They are Anjum Fakih , Anjali Anand, and Arjit Taneja.”

Sheezan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit Shetty Anjum Fakih Anjali Anand Arjit Taneja KKK-13 Instagram TellyChakkar
