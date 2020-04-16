Khatron Ke Khiladi: Karishma Tanna reveals a secret about Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

As we have seen in the previous episodes the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts while some calls quit at times, some have a complete breakdown.

But all thanks to the host Rohit Shetty, who encourages the contestant to complete the stunts.

The best thing about the show is that the contestants really get along with each other and they motivate each one to do better. Every contestant shares a good rapport with one and another.

We came across a video where Karishma Tanna is showing us what Karan Patel does off-screen when they have to wait for their stunts to get ready.

In the video, you can see the superstar of the television playing Candy Crush on his phone to pass out the time.

Often Karan has said that he is a gamer and she loves playing games on his phone to sometimes fade away the time.

Well Karishma and Karan share a very close bond of friendship and is very fond of each other.

Now as per media reports suggest that Karan and Karishma have reached the finals along with Dharmesh as these are the few contestants who have attempted each and every stunt and as never given up.

It’s good to hear that even in such tough situations it is good to see the contestants having fun, and calming themselves.

