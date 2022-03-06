Khatron Ke Khiladi : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first look of Kanika Mann is up to at South Africa

MUMBAI: Kanika Maan is a known actress on television and she is best known for her roles in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Rocky Mental and Amrika My Dream.

Currently she is grabbing the headlines as she would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be doing daredevil stunts and would be facing her fears.

As we had already reported earlier that the contestants have reached South Africa and soon the shoot will begin and once again see how the contestants are having a fun time out there.

We came across a picture of Kanika where she seems to be super happy about starting her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Where she is seen in her hotel room and seems like she has been quarantined for a few days before the shoot starts.

The makers are going all out to make the show a success and they want to top the TRP charts as last year the show became the number one reality show and hence they have made everything about the show very tight lipped and the contestants also are not allowed to share pictures from the location or during the shoot.

The show will begin to shoot soon and the audience are excited to see the contestants perform.

The almost confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

