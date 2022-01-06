Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the location of the show as the contestants gear up for the shoot

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants of the show have flown down to South Africa ( Cape Town) and soon they will be doing daredevil stunts and will be facing their fears.
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

The contestants have already flown down to South Africa (Cape Town), where they would be performing the daredevil stunts and getting over their fears.

Now we came across the shoot location of the show where the cotnestants are seen shooting for the show.

One can see how the production department is arranging everything and we can see four contestants all set to the shoot for the show.

This year the stunts are going to be tougher than last year and it would be interesting to see how the contestants approach the stunts and overcome their fear.

Well, this new season will go on air from the second week of July or first week of August.

