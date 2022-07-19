Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shivangi Joshi and Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI :

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

All the contestants on the show are giving their hundred percent and the fans are enjoying the show no wonder they have made it the number one reality show and stand in the second position in the TRP ratings.

Two contestants of the show have developed a strong bond and they are none other than Rubina and Shivangi.

The two have developed a strong bond of friendship and have become very close friends on the sets of the show. They have become best of friends.

They have always been there for each other. And they always encourage and support each other during the tough stunts on the show.

Whenever one of them faces any issue with the tasks, the other one comes to help. The fans are loving this bond and their friendship.

Well, there is no doubt that both Shivangi and Rubina are very strong contestants on the show and are going all out to do the stunts and are facing their fears.

