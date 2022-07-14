Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik patch up post their differences on the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

In the last episode, we did see how the contestants were pitted against Rohit Shetty where they had to do the stunts against him and gain stars for their team, and if they failed to manage to get all the stars then the entire gang would go in the elimination task.

In the first stunt, Jannat and Rubina were pitted against each other where Jannat won the stunt and Rubina lost as she couldn’t open the box owing to this Rubina was chosen for the elimination task and thus she was mocking Jannat because of her she won the task.

Now we came across a post where the two have patched up and they are seen posting together along with Faisu.

Jannat had also shared the photo of Rubina shivering and said that this is the way she looks after the cold stunt.

Well, seems like post the fight the two have mended their differences and have begun a new friendship and the fans love it.

Both Jannat and Rubina are very strong contestants in the show and they give their best.

