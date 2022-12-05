Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Siddarth Nigam to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and later on, ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with a new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

As per sources, internet sensation Siddarth Nigam has been approached for the show and the talks are going on between the actor and the makers of the show.

Post-Alladin, Siddarth has taken a break from Television and he was only seen in a brief role in the serial Hero Gayab Mode On. Additionally, he has been busy shooting music videos.

Siddarth has been part of dance reality shows and this one will be his first stunt-based show so fans are excited.

Well, it will be interesting to see the actor facing her fears on the show.

