Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Siddarth Nigam to participate in the show?

Siddarth Nigam is an internet sensation, and now there’s buzz that he might participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 09:36
Siddarth

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and later on, ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The makers are coming up with a new season and the pre-production of the show has begun and many celebrities have been contacted to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Wow! This is what Rohit Shetty has learned from Anushka Sen

As per sources, internet sensation Siddarth Nigam has been approached for the show and the talks are going on between the actor and the makers of the show.

Post-Alladin, Siddarth has taken a break from Television and he was only seen in a brief role in the serial Hero Gayab Mode On. Additionally, he has been busy shooting music videos.

Siddarth has been part of dance reality shows and this one will be his first stunt-based show so fans are excited.

Well, it will be interesting to see the actor facing her fears on the show.

Are you excited to see Siddarth Nigam on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Relaity Show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Kanika Mann TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 09:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This celeb goes Gaga over Tejasswi Prakash, wants to steal her away
MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu showered praises on Tejasswi Prakash after meeting her for the first time at...
Breaking! Gashmeer Mahajani to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16?
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star he rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial...
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry,...
Sexy! Here are the times Barkha Singh has grabbed the attention with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress Barkha Singh across-...
Congratulations! Karan Kundrra garnered more than 13.1 million views achieving a record-breaking viewership, deets inside
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra’s famous reality show Lock Upp may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the same is still...
SURPRISING! Bhavani has a SPECIAL gift for Sai being the bahu of the Chavan family in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Bhavani announces there is no custom of honeymoon in their family. Karishma sadly says even she couldn't go on...
Recent Stories
kat
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
Latest Video