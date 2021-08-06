Khatron Ke Khiladi: OH NO! Team Rahul Vaidya and Team Shwetha Tiwari at loggerheads, the captains get tortured

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most successful and loves reality shows on television.

The new season just began two weeks ago and the show is doing exceptionally well and its one of the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Rohit Shetty as the host is very supportive and encouraging towards the contestants and keeps motivating them to do better.

This year the contestants who win the show are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi,Niki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Mahak Chahal are the names that have been confirmed for the show.

The contestants are going all out and are giving their best foot in every stunt so that they are safe from eliminations.

Now the contestants will be divided into two teams and Rahul and Shwetha would be the captains of the team.

As new promo as come out where one can see Rahul and Shwetha at loggerheads, as they say that their team is better than the other, and everyone can perform the stunts.

Arjun who belongs to Arjun’s team says that their captain can be inside the water for 5 mins and then the contestants drown Rahul in tub of water.

On the other hand, Team Shwetha’s teammates say that she can bare shocks given to her and how many ever you give her nothing happens to her.

Seems like the torture is happening on the captains and thus making the competition even tougher.

Well, it will be interesting to see whose team performs well, Team Rahul or team Shwetha.

