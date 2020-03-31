Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! RJ Malishka to host a swayamvar for co - contestant Balraj Syal?

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka is one lady who has a massive fan following. People are in love with her bubbly nature and cute antics.

Infact, she is the only RJ who also gets an opportunity to host a segment with the Bigg Boss contestants as a part of the game. Apart from the varied televised shows, Malishka has also been a part of movies like Tumari Salu.

Tellychakkar had a chat with the RJ and when she was asked about Balraj finding a bride, she laughed out aloud and elaborated that when she quizzed Balraj about his next project, he seemed to be very secretive about it. Apart from that, she also mentioned that she wishes Balraj finds a good partner and gets married soon.

Given the wit and humour that Malishka possesses, she also went on to say that she wouldn't mind organizing a swayamvar for Balraj and that she is sure he would attract a lot of entries.

Cheers go stronger friendship Malishka and Balraj!