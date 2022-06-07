Khatron Ke Khiladi : OMG! This is what Rohit Shetty had to say about Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat’s friendship

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

During an interview, the host of the show Rohit Shetty was asked about Nishant and Pratik’s friendship where he said that “ They are very entertaining personalities and their friendship is amazing. Every time the two are seen doing some fun and they support and encourage each other on the show. Pratik is a very young boy and he has the urge to work and do something in life, I can see that in his eyes and I am sure he is going to go a long way on the show.”

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant and Pratik’s friendship is very close and real and on the show, they have each other’s back.

