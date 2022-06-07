Khatron Ke Khiladi: OMG! This is what Rohit Shetty has to say about Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat’s friendship

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best shot. In a recent interview, Rohit spoke about Nishant and Pratik’s friendship.

PRTIK-NISHANT

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

Congratulations! Jannat Zubair flies to Dubai with family to celebrate her achievement after being listed in Forbes 30 Under 30

During an interview, the host of the show Rohit Shetty was asked about Nishant and Pratik’s friendship, and he said, “They are very entertaining personalities and their friendship is amazing. Every time the two are seen doing some fun and they support and encourage each other on the show. Pratik is a very young boy and he has the urge to work and do something in life, I can see that in his eyes and I am sure he is going to go a long way on the show.”

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant and Pratik’s friendship is real and on the show, they have each other’s back.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

MUST-READ! Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair opens up about her struggles in the initial days of her career, says, "I used to get rejected when I started going for auditions"


 

Latest Video