Khatron Ke Khiladi : OMG! This is when the shoot of the show will be completed and this is when the contestants are expected to return back

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new season and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached SA.

As per sources, the last day of the shoot will take place on 16th July and the contestants are expected to return back on this day.

The finale of the show will take place soon. The show is all set to go – on air on 2nd July 2022

The fans are excited to see their actors perform the stunts and face their fears.

