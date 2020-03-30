Khatron Ke Khiladi: RJ Malishka spills beans on her equation with Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: RJ Malishka is one of the most renowned RJ's in town. She has a good fan following and the fans who love listening to radio broadcast hear her show diligently.

Malishka recently participated in the reality show: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Tellychakkar had a chat with the RJ where she revealed more about her equation with Tejasswi. She said that they are very good friends. She also mentioned that both of them plan to go live together through their social media handles but she is working from home and doesn't get time.

When asked her about the fall out she had with Tejasswi on the show, the superstar RJ said that the show is about fighting one's fears and she was afraid of performing the particular stunt which involved rats. This lead to a misunderstanding. Malishka also said that they sorted their differences later.

Alls well that ends well. It’s good to see that the two have mended their differences and are good friend’s today.