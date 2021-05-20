Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Arjun Bijlani celebrates wedding anniversary on video

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary away from one other. It is a long-distance celebration.

They connected over a video call for thd cake-cutting. Neha posted videos as Arjun connected with her from Cape Town. Their son Ayaan also came and kissed his parents. Have a look.

Arjun also shared an adorable post for his wife and wrote, “Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime .. First one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I’m back .. lots and lots of love and plz don’t cry @nehaswamibijlani happy 8 to us .. #arneha.”

Their friends and many others wished the couple on social media.

Credits: TOI