Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar’s ADORABLE pictures

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat, who was seen in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, has already won our hearts by winning medals for the country.
The stylish wrester has also been winning our hearts by her adorable love story.
The reality show contestant, who is the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games, is happily married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar, and the couple never fails to set major couple goals for their fans. They are indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples.
Both Geeta and Pawan are quite active on social media. They often share each other’s photo and write adorable captions. In one of her posts, Geeta called her hubby as “king of my heart and the love of my life”. On the other hand, Pawan defined her as a “lovely wife”. Adorable, isn’t it?
Check out some of their pictures right here:
View this post on Instagram
️ Happy Birthday to the king of my heart and the love of mylife. I love you hubby ️thanks to all for your love and wishes
Apost shared by Geeta Phogat️PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) on
