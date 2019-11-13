News

Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar’s ADORABLE pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat, who was seen in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, has already won our hearts by winning medals for the country. 

The stylish wrester has also been winning our hearts by her adorable love story. 

The reality show contestant, who is the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games, is happily married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar, and the couple never fails to set major couple goals for their fans. They are indeed one of the most adorable celebrity couples. 

Both Geeta and Pawan are quite active on social media. They often share each other’s photo and write adorable captions. In one of her posts, Geeta called her hubby as “king of my heart and the love of my life”. On the other hand, Pawan defined her as a “lovely wife”. Adorable, isn’t it? 

Check out some of their pictures right here: 

View this post on Instagram
️ Happy Birthday to the king of my heart and the love of mylife. I love you hubby ️thanks to all for your love and wishes

Apost shared by Geeta Phogat️PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) on

  
View this post on Instagram
– “I am so excited andthankful to life for how lucky I am; I have a lovely wife and we will soon beparents of a beautiful baby.”️ #thankyoumywife #thankyougod A post shared by Pawan Saroha (@pawankumar_saroha86) on  
View this post onInstagram

जितना बडा सपनाहोगा उतनी बडीतकलीफें होगी औरजितनी बडी तकलीफेंहोगी उतनी बडीकामयाबी होगी.

A postshared by Pawan Saroha (@pawankumar_saroha86) on

  
View this post onInstagram

Sunday with my Life ️

A postshared by GeetaPhogat️Pawan Saroha (@geetaphogat) on

  
View this post onInstagram
एक मैंऔर एक तुम..... Apost shared by Pawan Saroha (@pawankumar_saroha86) on  
View this post onInstagram
रिश्ता भले हीकोई भी हो,मजबूर नहीं मजबूतहोना चाहिए 

A post shared by Geeta Phogat️PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) on

  
View this post onInstagram
Blue waters, blueskies and this one = bliss

A post shared by Pawan Saroha (@pawankumar_saroha86) on

Tags > Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 8, Geeta Phogat, Pawan Kumar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr

past seven days