Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Geeta Phogat’s pregnancy glow

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Geeta Phogat, who was seen in Season 8 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to begin the new chapter of her life.

The reality show contestant, who is the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games, is married to fellow wrestler, Pawan Kumar, and the couple is set to become parents.

Geeta had earlier taken to social media to announce that she is pregnant with her first child. She had shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump, captioning the same as, “A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside… when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone.” You never understand life until it grows inside of you.”

And yesterday, the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant shared a stunning picture of herself. The pretty lady is blooming with her pregnancy glow. In the picture, she can be seen donning blue and black coloured attire, smiling to the camera.

Check out her picture right here:

#momtobesoon

past seven days