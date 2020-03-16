Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 10 : Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair nails the upcoming water stunt; Rohit Shetty complements her

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants performed the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the 'K medal'.

We have seen in the previous episode how Jannat had nailed water stunts and completed them in no time with much ease.

Once again in the upcoming episode, she will nail a water stunt and will complete it with such ease that host Rohit Shetty will complement her, saying that no one can do water stunts like her!

That such a huge achievement on Jannat's part!

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat has been a very strong contestant on the show and she nails all the stunts and completes it with a lot of ease.

She has all the potential to become the winner of the show and the fans love to watch her perform.

