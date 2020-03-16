Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 10: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair nails the upcoming water stunt; Rohit Shetty complements her

Jannat is one of the strongest contestants on the show and she aces all the stunts and faces her fear with a lot of ease. Now, once again in the upcoming episode, she would complete a water stunt with a bang!

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 18:18
Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 10 : Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair nails the upcoming water stunt; Rohit Shetty complements her

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

 The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

 We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants performed the dangerous stunts and impressed host Rohit Shetty, where Kanika won the 'K medal'.

We have seen in the previous episode how Jannat had nailed water stunts and completed them in no time with much ease.

Once again in the upcoming episode, she will nail a water stunt and will complete it with such ease that host Rohit Shetty will complement her, saying that no one can do water stunts like her!  

That such a huge achievement on Jannat's part!

Well, there is no doubt that Jannat has been a very strong contestant on the show and she nails all the stunts and completes it with a lot of ease.

She has all the potential to become the winner of the show and the fans love to watch her perform.

What do you think of Jannat as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! DIVYA AGRAWAL Remo D'souza Farah Khan Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 18:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Whoa! Barfi devi warns Meet Ahlawat about his promise, Meet thanks Neelam
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Lovely! The Judges are overwhelmed with Rubina Dilaik’s sweet revelation on the show, scroll down to know what the actress said
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Wow! Faisal Shaikh pens down the beginning of his journey on the show and shares a picture with his choreographer on social media, Check it out
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 10: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair nails the upcoming water stunt; Rohit Shetty complements her
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Hilarious! Meet Mayank Arora aka Kairav’s cutest companion on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has the longest run on televison with over 3500 epiosodes.  With their romance and...
ShiVi Goals! Kanwar Dhillon's reaction to Alice Kaushik's transformation is all things LOVE
MUMBAI: Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video