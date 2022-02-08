Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 12 : Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal to re – enter the show as a wild card entry?

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media.

In the previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi we did see the shocking elimination of Pratik.

Since none of the contestant felt he could perform a stunt he wasn’t selected in any team and hence he went directly into the elimination stunt.

Pratik couldn’t perform the elimination stunt and hence, he aborted the task and he was eliminated from the show.

The fans were highly disappointed with his eviction as they felt it was unfair as he wasn’t selected by the contestants and he didn’t go in the elimination stunt because of a stunt.

The actor was trending on social media as the fans wanted him back on the show and wanted a fair eviction for him.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! The audience reveals the real reason why Pratik wasn’t selected for any team; read to know more)

As per sources, Pratik will be returning back to the show as a wild card entry though there is no confirmation on the same.

If he returns back to the show the fans are going to be super excited to see him perform the stunts once again.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik was the most loved contestant of the show and the fans would miss him watching him.

