Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 12: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Faisu and Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the first few episodes, we did see the contestants doing all the dangerous stunts.

Recently the show hit a milestone, where it became the number one reality show on television. It made its way to the second position in the TRP ratings.

Pratik and Faisu are two very strong contestants in the show and they go all out to do their stunts there are have all the potential to reach the finale of the house.

As we had reported earlier that the shoot of the show is done and the contestants are back in India and chilling out.

Recently, Faisu revealed the special connection between Pratik and him and that is there are neighbours and they live next to each other.

The two share a great bond of friendship and we have seen how they encouraged each other during the stunts of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love the friendship between Faisu and Pratik.

