Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 12 : Shocking! Netizens compare Pratik Sehajpal to Nikki Tamboli as he becomes the brand ambassador of aborting stunts

Pratik exits from the show and disappointed the audience, and they feel that he reminds them of Nikki Tamboli, since he aborted many stunts and especially the elimination stunt.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 16:59
MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attention and wreaked havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show and won the hearts of the audience with his game-play.

Post his stint in the BB-house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is already trending on social media.

He was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show by his fans but the now, the audience seems a little disappointed after his exit from the show.

The actor aborted maximum stunts given to him in spite of giving him a second chance but he didn’t prove himself. 

Before he left the show, host Rohit Shetty too gave him a piece of mind and told him that he should at least try or else he would become a joke on television.

Even the fans are upset with the way he has performed and then, compared him to Nikki Tamboli.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Payal Shah :  Pratik was seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show but unfortunately he didn’t perform that well and was seen aborting the stunts which are highly disappointing and he reminds me of Nikki Tamboli.

Karan Kapoor :  Pratik was disappointed in Khatron Ke Khiladi as he aborted most of the stunts including the elimination stunt which was so disappointing. In spite of everyone telling him he didn’t even try, to be honest, there is no difference between Pratik and Nikki Tamboli.

Pooja Bajaj :  I was a huge Pratik fan but post-Khatron Ke Khiladi I am highly disappointed as he aborted maximum stunts including the elimination one and it was heartbreaking for us to see him walk away like this, he just reminded me of Niki Tamboli of the last season, giving up without even trying.

Kabir Khan : Pratik has disappointed the audience we saw him as the finalist of the show but unfortunately he gave up too son in spite of getting a second chance he didn’t prove himself and this is something that is very heartbreaking.

Well, there is no doubt Pratik was loved on the show but in the end, the audience was disappointed with the way he exits the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

