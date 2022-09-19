Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS pictures of the finale of the show as the contestants have a blast with Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI : The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will be taken place next weekend.

During the finale of the show team, Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their movie which is due to release in December.

This year all the contestants gave their hundred per cent to the show and performed the entire task and faced their fears and this year very few aborts happened in the serial.



The finalist of the show is Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Faisu, Tushar, Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik.

We had also reported to you that the Top two finalists of the show are Faisu and Tushar and one of them would win the show.

Yesterday, the entire team show for the finale of the episode with Ranveer Singh where one can see all the contests having some fun segments with the actor and have clicked photos.

One can see how Ranveer Singh refuses to leave Faisu and how the host Rohit and he are pulling the cheeks of Rajiv Adatia.

All the contestants are seen dressed up in designer wear and each and everyone is looking so beautiful and handsome.



This season has become very successful and it had been the number one reality show on television.



Well, in the upcoming episode, one would finally get to know who the winner of this season would be.



